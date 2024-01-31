AAP leader Swati Maliwal takes oath as Rajya Sabha Member

New Delhi, Jan 31 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Swati Maliwal on Wednesday took oath as the Member of Rajya Sabha here.

Maliwal was made to take the oath twice by the Chairman as she had raised a slogan after reading out the oath, leading to a House member submitting his reservation. Hence, she was made to take oath again as per the procedure.

Earlier, she offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place.

The former Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson said: "It's a huge day for me. I have a special relationship with God and I strongly believe in the power of karma. I've come here to pray for the strength to be a resounding voice of those in need."

On her expectations from Union Budget 2024, she said: "I would like to see what's in the budget for the safety and empowerment of women -- because many schemes are just inconsequential re-branded versions with slogans like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. Massy slogans will not save the girls of India. I also want to see what the budget has in store for the labour, farmers and youth of India."

She expressed gratitude to AAP Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for entrusting her with the responsibility to become a voice of the people in Parliament.

After taking the oath, she said: "Today was the most important day of my life and I have resolved that from now on my life shall be completely devoted to the country. When I was taking the oath, I felt so emotional, as I felt that I was not taking the oath alone but was taking it with all the women in our country who have fought against injustice.

"I also felt that this oath is dedicated to all the women who have dared to dream big and work hard to make them happen. I am an activist and shall always remain an activist. I will continue to raise the issues of the poor and downtrodden in the Parliament."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor