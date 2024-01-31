AAP Leader Swati Maliwal Takes Oath Twice as Rajya Sabha Member, Here is Why

On Wednesday, during the oath-taking ceremony as a Rajya Sabha member, AAP leader and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal encountered an unusual incident. Surprisingly, Maliwal had to take the oath not once, but twice. According to reports, after the initial oath, she exclaimed "Inquilab Zindabad." In response to this, BJP leader Piyush Goyal raised an objection, leading to the cancellation of the initial oath. Consequently, Maliwal had to retake the oath to meet the procedural requirements.

Meanwhile, she told the news agency PTI, expressing anticipation for the moment when she formally assumes office, considering it the "most profound" and "important" occasion of her life. "I am very excited. As a first-time MP, I have a huge responsibility. I feel that I have always been an activist, and will continue to remain one. I will raise grassroots issues and I am looking forward to it."