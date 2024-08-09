AAP leaders ecstatic over Manish Sisodia's bail, call it 'victory of truth'

New Delhi, Aug 9 A wave of jubilation swept through the ranks of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership as former Deputy Chief Minister and party leader Manish Sisodia was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy case on Friday.

AAP's top leadership welcomed the Apex Court's decision and expressed joy over his bail, which came after his 17 months incarceration.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 and then subsequently by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), two weeks later. He has been granted bail in both the cases, with Supreme Court also making some harsh observations over the conduct of investigative agencies.

From Raghav Chadha to Atishi, AAP leaders took to social media to share their happiness over granting of bail to one of closest associates of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj distributed sweets outside the party office to celebrate Sisodia's imminent release.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the Apex Court has given an exemplary order and this will serve as a lesson for the lower courts. He also slammed the investigative agencies and accused them of hatching a plot to put Opposition leaders in jail and also prolonging their stay by delaying trial.

Atishi wrote, "Satymev Jayate. Truth can be troubled, not defeated."

She also turned emotional and her voice choked while she addressed the opening ceremony of a world-class school in Dwarka.

Chadha also welcomed the SC judgement and said that the entire country was happy over bail to the "hero of Delhi's education revolution".

"The entire country is happy today as Manish Sisodia got bail. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Supreme Court. Manish ji was kept behind bars for 530 days. His crime was that he gave the children of the poor a better future. Dear children, your Manish uncle is coming back."

Swati Maliwal, the former Delhi Commission for Women chief, also took to X and wrote, "I am very happy with Manish Sisodia’s release. I hope he will now take the lead and steer the government in right direction."

