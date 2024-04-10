AAP leaders meet at Delhi CM's house, to launch 'Save Constitution' campaign

New Delhi, April 10 After a meeting of AAP senior leaders at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday, Gopal Rai said the party will launch a campaign -- ‘Samvidhan Bacho, Tanashahi Hatao’ on April 14.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi convener and Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that on Tuesday Sunita Kejriwal had gone to meet CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail and in the meeting on Wednesday she conveyed his message.

“Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Sandip Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and I came to meet Sunita ji today,” said Rai.

Divulging more details, the Minister said that CM Kejriwal has sent two messages.

“Firstly, in any situation, the party is committed to serving the people of Delhi. All MLAs stand with the public in their joys and sorrows,” said Rai.

“The second message he sent is that they are ready to tolerate every atrocity of the 'tanashah' government. It is most important to save the Constitution of this country. The Constitution and democracy are under threat,” said Rai.

“On the occasion of April 14, Baba Saheb Ambedkar's birthday, the party will launch a campaign -- ‘samvidhan bacho, tanashahi hatao’,” said Rai.

The AAP leader further said that they will release a list of star campaigners soon and next week, the party will deliberate further on the election strategy.

The AAP has so far already launched two campaigns. The party kick-started its Lok Sabha poll campaign on March 8 from Delhi, advocating for the slogan, 'Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, tab hee Dilli hogee aur khushhaal' (With Kejriwal in Parliament, Delhi will prosper).

In another campaign, AAP on Monday initiated a new campaign in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections, revolving around the slogan "Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se" (answering jail with votes), to rally support against CM Kejriwal's arrest and capitalise on the sympathy among voters that the party anticipates his imprisonment will evoke.

The AAP is now banking on a mix of cadre and sympathy votes, leveraging the narrative that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest was orchestrated to stifle his electioneering.

Moreover, the party alleges a conspiracy between the ED and the BJP to impede CM Kejriwal's campaign during the election season.

