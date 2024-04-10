AAP leaders to meet at Delhi CM residence to discuss LS poll strategy, Sunita Kejriwal to attend

New Delhi, April 10 To set the further course of action in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a meeting will be held at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday afternoon, the AAP said.

According to the party, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Sandip Pathak, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, and Jasmin Shah will attend the meeting.

“Sunita Kejriwal will also be present at the meeting. There will be a discussion on the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” said a senior AAP leader.

The AAP has so far already launched two campaigns. The party kick-started its Lok Sabha poll campaign on March 8 from Delhi, advocating for the slogan, 'Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, tab hee Dilli hogee aur khushhaal' (With Kejriwal in Parliament, Delhi will prosper).

In another campaign, AAP on Monday initiated a new campaign in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections, revolving around the slogan "Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se" (answering jail with votes), a dual-focused initiative intended to rally support against CM Kejriwal's detention and capitalise on the sympathy among voters that the party anticipates his imprisonment will evoke.

The AAP is now banking on a mix of cadre and sympathy votes, leveraging the narrative that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest was orchestrated to stifle his electioneering.

Moreover, the party alleges a conspiracy between the ED and the BJP to impede CM Kejriwal's campaign during the election season.

