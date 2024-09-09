AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody in Money-Laundering Case

A Delhi court on Monday remanded Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14 days of judicial custody in a money-laundering case. "Judicial custody till September 23," Special Judge Rakesh Syal said, as PTI quoted.

Delhi court sends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14-day judicial custody in money-laundering case. pic.twitter.com/tlpGIEFDj3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2024

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the court that Khan was not needed for further custody and requested his remand in judicial custody. Khan was presented to the court after his seven-day custody with the ED expired.

Read Also | Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP Releases First List of 20 Candidates for Upcoming Polls

The ED argued that Khan might influence witnesses and obstruct the investigation if released, noting his non-cooperation during the previous remand period. The agency also highlighted that Khan had been evasive during questioning following a search of his Okhla residence on September 2.

Khan’s lawyer opposed the ED's request, arguing for his client’s release and suggesting that the court could impose conditions on him if necessary. Khan was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the ED's search revealed non-compliance with their inquiries.