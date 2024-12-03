AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's police custody extended till Dec 4

New Delhi, Dec 3 In a big jolt to Aam Aadmi Party's Naresh Balyan, a court here on Tuesday sent the MLA from Delhi’s Uttam Nagar constituency to police custody for another day in connection with an extortion case.

Upon the expiry of the previously granted two-day police remand, Balyan was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court and Delhi Police argued that his custody should be extended for two more days for further interrogation.

On the other hand, Balyan’s lawyer questioned the necessity of arrest and submitted that he is ready to appear before the investigating officer, as and when needed, and will cooperate with the ongoing probe.

Extending Balyan’s custody for a day, the court asked Delhi Police to respond to his bail plea on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Rouse Avenue Court sent the AAP leader to two days police custody. The Delhi Police had then argued that Balayan should be sent to its custody for 5 days for interrogation.

Balyan was arrested on November 30 following the release of audio clips allegedly featuring him in a conversation with gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu. The clips purportedly reveal plans to threaten and extort money from Delhi builders and others.

The BJP has described Balyan as an "extortionist" and accused AAP leaders of colluding with gangsters to extort protection money from traders and builders.

BJP national Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Balyan's activities were conducted with AAP supremo and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's full knowledge and consent. Similarly, BJP leader Kailash Gahlot on Sunday dismissed claims of conspiracy surrounding Balyan’s arrest, asserting that the matter had been "known to senior leaders for the last one year".

Gahlot raised serious concerns about the lack of action from AAP's top brass, including Kejriwal, despite their awareness of the issue.

"It would be completely wrong to call this a conspiracy because every senior AAP leader has known about this for the last year. The real question is why no action was taken despite senior party leaders, including the National Convenor, being aware of such activities. It is disturbing that the issue has escalated to this point," he said

