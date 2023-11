AAP MLA Somnath Bharti's cellphone stolen, accused nabbed by locals

New Delhi, Nov 27 The cellphone of senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti was stolen by a vagabond youth during an event here, but the accused was nabbed on the spot by the locals as he attempted to flee, the police said on Monday.

A senior police officer said that on Monday, a call was received from Bharti, who's the legislator from Malviya Nagar.

The MLA informed that he along with his colleagues visited the Jhulelal Mandir in Malviya Nagar to take part in a Nagar Kirtan to mark Guru Nanak Jayanti.

While Bharti was taking prasad, the youth stole his mobile phone from his pocket and tried to flee, but the locals apprehended him.

In an attempt to save himself from being caught, the you flashed a blade, causing a minor cut to a local person who was sent for medical examination.

"The individual, identified as Karan, a vagabond, is implicated in three cases of theft and robbery at the Tughlaq Road police station," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Chandan Chowdhary.

"We have received Bharti's complaint. According to his statement, an offence under Sections 394 and 411 of the IPC is evident in the case. If approved, we may proceed to register a case and initiate an investigation," said the DCP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor