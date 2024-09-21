AAP MP slams J P Nadda for not clearing Ayushman scheme funds

Chandigarh, Sep 21 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Malvinder Singh Kang on Saturday countered BJP President and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda's assertion on clearing pending funds for the Ayushman health scheme, saying the Centre’s discrimination against Punjab and reminded Nadda of various withheld funds owed to the state.

Kang told the media here that out of the total outstanding amount of Rs 376 crore under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Rs 220 crore is owed by the Union government.

He also highlighted the Centre is withholding Rs 950 crore under National Health Mission (NHM) funds for the state.

In addition to these funds, the Union government is also withholding the Rural Development Fund and Mandi Development Fund for Punjab.

He said Rs 6,800 crore Rural Development Fund and Rs 177 crore Mandi Development Fund are owed by the Centre.

He said the Modi government was compelled to withdraw anti-farmer Bills due to widespread protests but “is now systematically undermining the marketing system in Punjab.

Kang said despite repeated requests the Central government is not releasing grains from Punjab's godowns, as new paddy will soon start arriving at the markets.

He emphasised AAP MPs consistently raised the issue of outstanding funds in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, but to no avail.

He said the Centre is withholding over Rs 8,000 crore of Punjab in various central schemes.

Kang challenged Nadda to explain why such significant funds are being withheld if the Central government “truly cares about the people of Punjab”.

Exposing another anti-Punjab action by the BJP, Kang said the Centre has reduced the debt limit of PSPCL by 50 per cent.

He said the BJP has consistently acted against the interests of Punjab and farmers, and instead of releasing funds owed to Punjab they are blaming the state for their own failures.

