AAP names jailed Gujarat MLA as candidate for Bharuch LS seat

Ahmedabad, Jan 7 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has named Chaitar Vasava, currently incarcerated, as its candidate for the Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency.

The announcement came as part of the party's election campaign which commenced with a public rally in Bharuch on Sunday.

AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing the rally, urged the electorate to support Vasava's candidacy.

Vasava, an MLA from the Dediapada assembly in Bharuch, has been in jail for the last two months on charges related to an alleged extortion case and assault of forest officials.

A court had ordered his judicial custody following the conclusion of his police remand on December 18.

Kejriwal highlighted the uniqueness of Vasava's candidacy, noting that AAP is the first party in Bharuch to officially declare its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Kejriwal said that if Vasava remains in custody, the party will campaign with his photograph, engaging in door-to-door canvassing for votes.

Earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal took to social media to express his support for Vasava.

He described Vasava as a "very popular tribal leader" and alleged that the BJP-led Gujarat government imprisoned both him and his wife on fabricated charges.

