AAP office 'sealed' in Delhi, party to seek ECI's intervention

New Delhi, 23 March The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded an immediate appointment with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure equal opportunities for all the political parties in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

AAP leaders alleged that despite the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, the Aam Aadmi Party's office was sealed on Friday by the police.

On Saturday, the police barricaded the route leading to the AAP office on Deen Dayal Upadhay Marg, preventing AAP leaders from attending campaign meetings there, the party claimed, an allegation that was denied by the police.

AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and others alleged that they were prevented from reaching the party office.

"@AamAadmiParty has sought an urgent appointment with the Election Commission, to ensure a level playing field in the Lok Sabha elections. Despite the representation made yesterday, today the AAP office was sealed. Lok Sabha candidates and party leaders could not reach the party office for campaign meetings," Delhi Minister Atishi said in a tweet.

"The Lok Sabha elections are just a few days away. We need to prepare for the elections, hold essential meetings, and formulate our strategy. However, adopting dictatorial tactics, barricades are placed around the office of a national party from all sides, and senior party leaders are also not allowed to enter the office," she added.

"All agencies are being used to prevent us from participating in the elections. The IT raid on AAP MLA Gulab Singh is an example of this," Atishi said.

