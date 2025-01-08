AAP opposes move to re-designate Advisor's post as Chandigarh's Chief Secy

Chandigarh, Jan 8 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab on Wednesday opposed the Central government’s decision to appoint a Chief Secretary in Chandigarh in place of an Advisor.

The party said this decision once again exposed the anti-Punjab attitude of the Central government.

“It is an attempt to weaken Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh,” party spokesperson Neel Garg told the media here.

He said the appointment of a Chief Secretary is meant for a state.

“Chandigarh is not a state, nor does it have a Chief Minister. Then why was there a need for the appointment of a Chief Secretary?”

He said the people of Punjab would never tolerate this decision. The central government should reconsider and withdraw the decision.

The spokesperson said Chandigarh “belongs to Punjab. It was clearly stated during the division of Punjab and Haryana in 1966 that until Haryana builds its new capital, Chandigarh will remain a Union Territory, after which it will be handed over to Punjab. In 1970, Rs 10 crore was also given to Haryana to build its capital. Several states in India have been divided, and they all established their respective capitals, but Punjab continues to face discrimination”.

He said that historically, politically, and socially, Chandigarh belongs to Punjab. Chandigarh was built by uprooting 27 villages in Punjab.

Therefore, the Central government should not make any major decisions without consulting the Punjab government.

He recalled that a few months ago, the Central government had proposed to allocate 10 acres in Chandigarh for Haryana to build an Assembly, further weakening Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh.

However, when the people of Punjab and AAP opposed it, the proposal was temporarily shelved.

Similarly, Punjab's rights were violated in the appointments at BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board).

"Due to such actions, Senate elections at Panjab University have also been delayed. Punjab's water rights are being plundered as well. The Rajiv Gandhi-Longowal Accord on July 24, 1985, also stated that Chandigarh would be given to Punjab, and Punjab’s water would remain with Punjab, but this has not been implemented to date," he said.

Garg also criticised the Congress and the Akali Dal, stating that from 1966 to 1977, Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister and Giani Zail Singh was the Chief Minister of Punjab from 1972 to 1977.

During that time, if they had wanted, they could have handed over Chandigarh to Punjab.

Similarly, from 1980 to 1984, Indira Gandhi was again the Prime Minister and Darbara Singh was the Congress Chief Minister of Punjab, but even then, the Congress did not pay attention to this issue.

From 1992 to 1995, Beant Singh’s government was in Punjab, and Narasimha Rao’s government was in power at the Centre, but nothing was done then either. Even after the Rajiv Gandhi-Longowal Accord, nothing could be achieved.

In 1977, Parkash Singh Badal became the Chief Minister of Punjab and served multiple terms. In 2002, he was the Chief Minister when Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, and they were allies.

"Despite having a good friendship with Vajpayee, Badal did not take any steps for Chandigarh."

Garg appealed to all political parties to unite on this issue and stated that we must fight resolutely for Punjab’s rights.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor