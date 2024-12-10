AAP Punjab confident of winning urban local bodies polls

Chandigarh, Dec 10 Believing overwhelming public trust through record candidate applications, AAP Punjab President Aman Arora on Tuesday said he was confident of the party’s historic win in urban local bodies elections on December 21.

The party on Tuesday held a preparatory and review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP state President Aman Arora that saw the participation of senior leaders, including state and district-level office-bearers, ministers and MLAs.

Arora highlighted the enthusiastic participation and positive energy displayed during the meeting, emphasising the party's commitment to transparent and merit-based candidate selection for the 977 wards across five municipal corporations and 43 committees, councils and nagar panchayats.

“Under the guidance of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and organisation general secretary Sandeep Pathak, we have divided Punjab into 10 zones to ensure a systematic approach to candidate selection. Screening committees comprising MPs, MLAs, and district-level office-bearers have been formed, with a nine-member team in each zone to oversee the process,” he said.

Arora said that for the first time, nearly 350 office-bearers of the party actively participated in the screening process, reflecting the party's dedication to inclusivity and fair representation.

“The overwhelming number of applications received from potential candidates showcases the public's trust in AAP’s governance and vision,” Arora said the party received an average of 12 to 15 applications per ward.

He expressed confidence in the party's performance, citing the transformative work done by the government over the past two and a half years.

“People have witnessed the change brought by our government and are ready to support AAP in these elections to ensure continuous development at the local level,” he said.

“With the enthusiasm and determination seen in today’s meeting, we are confident of a historic victory in these elections, further cementing the trust of the people in the Aam Aadmi Party,” Arora added.

