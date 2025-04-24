AAP Punjab holds statewide candle marches for Pahalgam victims

Chandigarh, April 24 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in Punjab on Thursday held statewide candle marches and temple visits to pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir.

The solemn events were aimed at honouring the departed souls, praying for their peace, and standing in solidarity with their families.

Under the leadership of AAP ministers and leaders, the party organised candle marches in Patiala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, and Pathankot.

Marches were held in Hoshiarpur, Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Moga, Mohali, and Fazilka towns. Cabinet minister Aman Arora, MP Rajkumar Chabbewal, and MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa visited a temple in Hoshiarpur to pray for the peace of the victims' souls and strength for their grieving families.

In Mohali, Cabinet minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, along with senior AAP leaders, visited the Hanuman Temple to offer prayers for those killed in the attack.

A candle march led by Cabinet minister Balbir Singh drew significant participation in Patiala from local residents and party members.

MLA Balkar Singh and Dinesh Dhall led a candle march in Jalandhar, where he was joined by senior leader Deepak Bali and local citizens.

Similar marches were organised in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Pathankot, and other districts to express collective grief and solidarity.

Speaking to the media, Cabinet minister Arora condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

He emphasised the need for justice for the victims, enhanced national security and focused leadership.

Arora called for the strictest punishment for those responsible for the heinous act.

Raising concerns about security lapses, he urged the Central government to fill 1.25 lakh vacancies in the armed forces and ensure better security measures.

Cornering Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Arora highlighted the necessity of a ‘full-time’ Home Minister who prioritises the safety of the country and its citizens above political activities.

Minister Balbir and other senior leaders echoed these sentiments, calling for national unity against terrorism and demanding accountability from the BJP government.

