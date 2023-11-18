AAP refutes Meenakshi Lekhi's Rs 3,700 cr DJB scam charge

New Delhi, Nov 18 Hours after Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday alleged a scam of Rs 3,735 crore in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) under AAP government, citing various accounting-related irregularities since 2017, AAP hit back saying that staying true to its nature, the saffron party has again come up with new ways to interrupt the progress of the people of the national capital.

AAP also said that it is shameful that for the last six months, the BJP has ensured with the GNCTD Amendment Act that officers do not work for the people of Delhi, while the Finance Department has been delaying the funds to DJB, which is hindering the development of the city.

Responding to Lekhi, AAP said, "Staying true to their nature, the BJP has again come up with new ways to interrupt the progress of Delhiites."

"It is shameful that for the last six months, the BJP has ensured with the GNCTD Amendment Act that officers do not work for the people of Delhi. The Finance Department has been delaying the funds to the Delhi Jal Board, which is hindering the development of Delhi," the party said.

AAP said that this is being done by the same officers, who on the instruction of BJP had stopped funds to Mohalla Clinics before the MCD elections.

"Despite this dirty politics, the Delhi government remains affirmed towards the progress and prosperity of Delhi and its people, and Delhi Jal Board has been working to provide water and sewer facilities," it said.

The party added that now to stop work, the BJP is levelling false allegations.

"They will now threaten officers with CBI inquiries. All this is only and only to stop the good works being done by the Kejriwal government. However, how hard BJP tries, the Kejriwal government will keep working for the people of Delhi," the party said.

The sharp reaction came after Lekhi on Saturday addressed a press conference and said that issuing of tenders was avoided for 12,000 work orders worth Rs 600 crore by keeping the value of each below Rs 5 lakh.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should refer the 'scam' to the CBI and ED for probe.

If he fails to do so, the BJP will urge the Lt Governor to do it, Sachdeva added.

Lekhi also charged that the AAP and Kejriwal used to allege that the water tanker mafia existed during the Sheila Dikshit government, but they exist even now.

"The accounts have not been maintained since 2017 and they are trying to hide the details. While an amount of Rs 1,601 crore is missing from the books, there is a mismatch of Rs 1,167 crore between the DJB's financial statement and the conciliation statement of banks. Also, there is no trace of Rs 135 crore term deposit," the Union minister alleged.

She also alleged there was a scam of Rs 3,735 crore under various heads in the forms of financial accounting irregularities, adjustments and re-adjustments, missing fixed deposits and likewise.

