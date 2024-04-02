AAP releases another list of two candidates in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 2 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released another list of two candidates in Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The party announced the names of Raj Kumar Chabbewal to contest from Hoshiarpur, and Malvinder Singh Kang from Anandpur Sahib.

Prominent Dalit leader Chabbewal, who comes from the Doaba region, contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Hoshiarpur on a Congress ticket but lost to the BJP's Som Parkash, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

Last month, the AAP fielded five Cabinet ministers, a sitting MP, a former Congress MLA and a Punjabi artist in its first list of candidates for 13 seats in the state that is slated to go to the polls on June 1.

Health Minister Balbir Singh (Patiala), Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian (Bathinda), Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (Sangrur), NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (Amritsar), and Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar (Khadoor Sahib) have been named as the candidates.

Former Congress MLA Gurpreet Singh GP, who recently joined the party, is the candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib, while Punjabi artiste Karamjit Anmol was named as the candidate from Faridkot.

Punjab had recorded a voter turnout of 65.96 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C. said Punjab has a total of 2,12,71,246 voters, including 1,19,29,959 men, 1,07,75,543 women and 744 transgender voters.

A total of 24,433 polling stations have been set up for the 13 Parliamentary seats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor