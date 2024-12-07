'AAP ruined Delhi': BJP hits back at Kejriwal on Delhi's law and order problem

New Delhi, Dec 7 After AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal questioned the silence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital, the BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa launched a scathing attack against the former chief minister, alleging that Kejriwal himself had "ruined Delhi" and turned Tihar Jail into an "extortion centre."

Sirsa stated, "Arvind Kejriwal has completely destroyed Delhi. What enmity do you have with the people of Delhi, who gave you such a massive mandate? Today, criminals are operating freely from Tihar Jail under your watch, orchestrating murders and extortion. Tihar Jail has become a hub of criminal activities, and it seems you have a strange attachment to the place, indulging in financial dealings even from there."

He further claimed that as per conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Rs 16 crore were taken from him. "If you can't handle Delhi's situation, then step aside, we will take care of it. Stop ruining Delhi and endangering its citizens," he added.

Sirsa also criticised Kejriwal's failure to fulfil promises made to the people of Delhi, alleging, "He promised to build schools and universities, but not a single one has materialised. He vowed to improve water quality and clean the Yamuna, but nothing has been done. The only promise he has kept is filling his own pockets."

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal questioned the ‘silence’ of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over a spurt in incidents of crimes in the national Capital, stating that the onus for the security of Delhiites lies with him.

Kejriwal's direct charge at the Centre came after twin murders rocked the national Capital on Saturday.

In an interaction with IANS, the former Chief Minister said that the issue of the city’s law and order rests with the Home Minister and his silence is raising many questions.

“Just the way I am responsible for Delhi’s education and health, he is accountable for law and order. Why is Amit Shah silent, why is he not giving any answer when so many crime incidents are happening in the city daily?" he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor