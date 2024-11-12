AAP scams have added to pollution in Delhi: BJP leader Kuljeet Chahal

New Delhi, Nov 12 BJP leader and NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Tuesday accused the AAP government of enriching its supporters instead of using public money to counter pollution and lashed out at the ruling party for adding to Delhi’s problems of unleashing “pollution of corruption” and “pollution of scams”.

“The AAP has mastered the art of political blame game. It has been adding to the pollution woes of the city by adding ‘pollution of corruption’ and ‘pollution of liquor and other scams’,” Chahal told IANS.

The money that could have been used for filling pot-holes in roads and reducing air pollution has been pocketed by AAP leaders, he said, adding that the failure of the AAP government to check pollution had forced people to live in toxic air and suffer from respiratory ailments.

The BJP leader said due to the total failure of the AAP government the voters in Delhi will show the door to the ruling party in the next Assembly elections.

“Just as Delhi voters taught a lesson to the AAP by handing it a zero in the Lok Sabha elections, they are going to vote it out of the Assembly,” he said.

Talking about the demand for punishing accused Congress leaders for the 1984 Sikh riots, Chahal said, “The riots were a dark chapter in the country’s history. Congress leaders attacked Sikh families, set their homes on fire and murdered them.”

He said names of many senior Congress leaders came to the fore but their party did not act against them. “Instead, these Congress leaders were honoured by giving them top party posts,” said Chahal, slamming the Congress for showing insensitivity against the Sikh community.

We demand that the Congress leaders who were involved in the barbaric killings of Sikhs during the riots should be punished, said Chahal.

--IANS

