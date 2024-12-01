AAP seeks Centre's intervention on atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

Chandigarh, Dec 1 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab President Aman Arora on Sunday expressed concern over alarming reports of atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, including the arrests of Hindu priests.

He said such acts of repression against any community were deeply distressing and unacceptable in any part of the world.

"It is heart-wrenching to learn about the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh through media sources. Violence against any community undermines the principles of harmony and mutual respect. Every nation must protect its minorities and uphold the spirit of coexistence," said Arora in a statement.

The AAP criticised the Union government's laxity and negligence in addressing the concerns of Hindus regarding this issue. "The party demands immediate intervention by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure the safety and dignity of minorities are safeguarded. The MEA and Indian consulates must take proactive measures, raise these concerns with the Bangladeshi government, and ensure accountability."

The party also urged the international community to focus on ensuring the security of minority communities across borders.

Arora emphasised that the issue transcends political boundaries and calls for a unified stand against hate crimes and discrimination.

He added that India has consistently supported Bangladesh in times of crisis, be it through financial assistance or ensuring social stability in the region.

"India has stood firmly by Bangladesh as a trusted ally. In light of this longstanding cooperation, Bangladesh must ensure the safety and security of its Hindu minority. The Bangladesh government should take necessary steps to protect the rights of Hindus there."

"AAP firmly believes that the Central government must prioritise the welfare of its diaspora and use diplomatic channels to address these pressing matters. If the government fails to act decisively, it will only highlight its apathy and inefficiency," he added.

