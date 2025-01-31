AAP slams Union Minister Ravneet Bittu’s statement on raid on Punjab CM in Delhi

Chandigarh, Jan 31 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday slammed the statement made by Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu regarding the raid on the Delhi residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

AAP MP and spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang criticised the incident, stating that the BJP “is continuously trying to defame Punjabis as part of its larger conspiracy”. Kang said ever since the Delhi elections were announced, the BJP has been targeting Punjabis.

“Sometimes they have problems with vehicles from Punjab, and at other times, they target Sikhs and people from Punjab. The statements of BJP leaders reflect their hatred towards Punjabis,” Kang said in a statement. Kang further accused the Election Commission of incompetence, claiming it has become a slave to the BJP.

“The Election Commission conducts baseless raids at the residence of Punjab’s Chief Minister but remains silent on Parvesh Verma distributing money, shoes, and clothes in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. The Election Commission should have taken action against him, but it did nothing,” he said. He added the BJP has deliberately tried to defame the Punjab Chief Minister, and for this, the people of Punjab will never forgive the BJP.

“The people of Delhi will also not tolerate such petty politics. On February 5, they will give a befitting reply to the BJP,” Kang added.

Notably, BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu said, “Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal allegedly managed to move cash out of Kapurthala House yesterday while Election Commission teams were delayed at the gate for over two hours. The money was reportedly shifted through the back entrance. This cash, allegedly looted from Punjab, is said to be intended for use in the Delhi Assembly elections by AAP.”

A day earlier, Punjab AAP leaders reacted to the raid, describing the incident as an action driven by vengeance.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had written on X: “Today, a team from the Election Commission along with Delhi Police reached my house Kapoorthala House in Delhi to conduct a raid. The BJP is openly distributing money in Delhi, but the Delhi Police and the Election Commission are turning a blind eye. No action is being taken against them.”

He added that in a way, Delhi Police and the Election Commission are defaming Punjabis at BJP’s behest. “This is highly condemnable,” said the Punjab Chief Minister.

Punjab AAP President Aman Arora had said in a statement that the BJP is afraid of losing and is trying to spoil the election atmosphere. He mentioned that BJP leader Verma is continuously distributing money, but the Election Commission has not taken any action against him.

He had stated that this action is being taken at the behest of the BJP and further pointed out the biased attitude of the Election Commission. “The commission is openly supporting the BJP and does not seem to notice any wrongdoings by BJP leaders, even though there are continuous reports of them distributing money,” he had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor