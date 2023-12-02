AAP terms ED's claims against Sanjay Singh in charge sheet as false

New Delhi, Dec 2 In response to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) supplementary charge sheet filed against its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dismissed the claims, branding them as a 'concoction of falsehoods'.

AAP asserted that despite numerous charge sheets and multitude raids, the ED has failed to unearth any concrete evidence or recover any financial discrepancies against Singh in the alleged excise policy scam.

Expressing confidence in the judicial system, AAP maintained that justice will prevail, as it emphasised on the innocence of Singh, who it argued is paying the price for being a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his close associates.

AAP alleged that the party has become the target of a concerted effort by the ruling BJP.

"We have complete faith in the judicial system - justice will prevail. Sanjay Singh is innocent and will be out soon. He is only paying the price of being the most fearless voice inside the Parliament against Prime Minister Modi and his close friends," AAP said in response to the ED charge sheet.

"AAP is not just the smallest political party in India, but it is also the most targeted party by the BJP regime. More than 250 fake cases have been filed against AAP leaders so far - but not a single charge has been proven," AAP said.

"The truth is that BJP is rattled by AAP's meteoric rise as a national party within a short span of 10 years. It knows it cannot defeat AAP in elections, therefore it is putting all the investigative agencies behind us," the party said.

Earlier on Saturday, ED filed a 60-page supplementary charge sheet against Singh in connection with its probe into the alleged excise policy scam.

The ED sources said that in the charge sheet, the agency has alleged that Singh was involved in conspiracy, money laundering besides helping other accused persons.

The ED also named one more person as accused in the charge sheet, though it didn't reveal the name.

