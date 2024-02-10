AAP to Contest on All Lok Sabha Seats in Punjab and Chandigarh, Snubs INDIA Bloc

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, every party is strategizing to win. On Saturday, AAP's Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that there will be no alliance with INDIA Bloc in Punjab. He stated that his party will contest all 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state and Chandigarh in the upcoming general elections.

The decision dealt a major blow to the opposition INDIA bloc. "AAP will announce candidates for the seats," he said, stressing, "the stronger you make our hands, the more we can accomplish," he stated. "The more you make our hands stronger, the more work we will be able to do," the AAP chief added.