AAP to return to action in UP with Tiranga Yatra in August

Lucknow, July 10 The AAP in Uttar Pradesh will take out a Tiranga Yatra in Lucknow on August 14, to mobilise its cadres.

The AAP will also revive its Tiranga Shakhas, weekly meetings of locals through which the party had, till last year, been implementing various social projects.

The AAP had become almost inactive when party MP and UP incharge Sanjay Singh, was imprisoned.

While the AAP did not contest any seat in UP during the Lok Sabha elections, it had campaigned actively for INDIA bloc partners Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

Sanjay Singh after his release from jail addressed several joint and solo rallies and press conferences with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

“Parliament’s Budget Session will begin on July 22 and continue till August 12. It is only after its conclusion that we will finally be able to shift our focus here. The current Union government led by the BJP is not going to survive for more than a year and we will ensure that the momentum picked up by the Opposition this election is not lost,” said Sanjay Singh.

Sanjay Singh has been meeting party workers in Sultanpur, Chandauli, Varanasi and Ayodhya, and has discussed with them the party’s course of action for the coming days.

He told reporters, “We are ready for a long-drawn battle against the ruling party and will also rejuvenate the AAP’s organisation. The mood in the party is upbeat and we will fight back with renewed vigour.”

