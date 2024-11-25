AAP to take out thanksgiving rally from Patiala to Amritsar on Tuesday

Chandigarh, Nov 25 In celebration of the appointment of a new president and working president of the party, as well as the significant victories in three seats in the by-elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out a Shukrana Yatra (thanksgiving rally) from Patiala to Amritsar on November 26.

AAP leader and Punjab Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Monday said the yatra would begin from the famous Kali Mata Temple in Patiala and will pass through Sri Darbar Sahib, Durgiana Temple in Amritsar, and end at Shri Ram Teerth Temple.

Sondh said the yatra will start from the Kali Mata Temple at 9 a.m. and will pass through Sirhind, Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Doraha, Ludhiana, Ladowal Toll Plaza, Phillaur, Jalandhar, and Kartarpur Sahib before reaching Sri Darbar Sahib. After offering prayers there, the yatra will proceed to the Durgiana Temple, and then visit the Valmiki Ram Teerth Temple before concluding the journey.

He said that this decision was made after witnessing the immense enthusiasm of the party workers and leaders following the massive victory in the by-elections. The people of Punjab have once again shown their trust in the Aam Aadmi Party, and “we thank everyone for their support”.

He emphasised that the people gave this mandate after seeing the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab over the past two and a half years. “This is very important and encouraging for us. Meanwhile, those who were arrogant, thinking that they would always win, have been taught a lesson. The people have shown them that even children from ordinary households can hold such positions and become MLAs.”

He appealed to the people of Punjab to join the yatra in large numbers and make it a success.

