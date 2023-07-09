AAP volunteers given jobs, salaries borne by Delhi govt alleges BJP

The BJP on Saturday launched a fresh attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that several AAP volunteers were given jobs and their salaries borne by the Delhi government exchequer.Sudhanshu Trivedi, the BJP's national spokesperson, said the names of several people who worked for Kejriwal but got salaries from the Delhi government have surfaced.

There was no immediate reaction available from the AAP on the charge. "AAP workers are being recruited in government positions. And, in a bid to return the favour, these workers are using their government posts to extend benefits to Kejriwal's party. The CM, who has used public money to build a palace for himself, is now helping party workers earn lakhs," ANI quoted Trivedi as saying at a joint press conference with Virendraa Sachdeva, the BJP's Delhi chief. Trivedi further claimed that several AAP workers were deleting their social media accounts out of fear that their actions of using government positions for party benefits would be exposed. The BJP leaders raised questions regarding the legitimacy of these appointments, stating that constitutional approval should have been obtained before hiring AAP workers for government positions.