AAP will give strong, stable government to Punjab: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his party will give a strong and stable government to Punjab.

Addressing a public rally in Punjab's Gurdaspur, Kejriwal said, "Aam Aadmi Party will give a strong and stable government to Punjab. Only under such a government, incidents of 'beadabi' or sacrilege can stop and those guilty be punished," said the AAP chief.

Taking a dig at the Congress government in the state, Kejriwal said that they will give an honest and strict government to Punjab while adding that until we have such a government in the state, bomb blasts will continue.

"We will give an honest and strict government to Punjab...Until we have such a government in the state, bomb blasts (like the Ludhiana court blast) will continue. We are the only party that works honestly... we brought an end to corruption in Delhi, said the Delhi Chief Minister.

He further said that all bomb blasts that happened in the state will be investigated and their masterminds will be sent to jail.

"If we are elected, we will ensure that there is no sacrilege of any religion, and those involved in sacrilege are punished. All bomb blasts will be investigated, their masterminds will be sent to jail," he said.

Earlier, Kejriwal slammed Charanjit Singh Channi-led government over "internal disputes" and said that Punjab needs a strong and actionable government.

Condemning the series of incidents in the state Kejriwal demanded strict punishment for those "deliberately disturbing peace" of Punjab.

Addressing the media in Amritsar, Kejriwal said, "Channi government is a very weak government. They have internal disputes. Today, Punjab needs a strong and actionable government."

"First sacrilege and now this blast in Ludhiana-- that too before polls are seemingly a conspiracy to disturb the peace. Some people are deliberately doing it. They should be strictly punished. I appeal to people of Punjab not to let such minds succeed," he added.

Further lashing out at the state government, the AAP convenor said, "The person who attempted to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib could have been sent by someone. It's food for thought...Unless the state government is not honest, committed, such incidents will recur."

"AAP will give a strong government in Punjab and punish masterminds behind such crimes," Kejriwal promised.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor