AAP will not win more than 12 seats in Delhi elections, claims BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Dec 9 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari took a sharp jab at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the latter shifted former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from his Patparganj seat to Jangpura.

While speaking to IANS, Tiwari predicted that AAP would struggle to secure more than 12–13 seats in the upcoming elections. “The Aam Aadmi Party has already conceded defeat in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal is no longer the Chief Minister and, given the graft charges against him, he cannot return to the position,” Tiwari asserted.

Criticising Sisodia’s decision to change his constituency, Tiwari remarked, “Manish Sisodia, the second-in-command of the party, has abandoned Patparganj because they know they cannot win there. Their internal surveys indicate that they will not cross 12–13 seats. This clearly shows that AAP has lost the trust of Delhi’s people.”

On environmental and other civic issues, Tiwari accused the AAP government of failing to deliver. “AAP has no genuine intention to reduce pollution, provide clean water, or curb the tanker mafias. These failures forced Sisodia to flee from his constituency. Mark my words, the day is not far when they will have to leave Delhi altogether,” he told IANS.

Earlier on Monday, the AAP released its second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the national capital. Manish Sisodia, the former Delhi Deputy CM and Arvind Kejriwal’s closest aide, has been named in the list, however, his constituency has been changed from Patparganj to Jangpura, apparently an AAP stronghold.

Sisodia’s constituency shift in the impending polls assumes significance as he has held the Patparganj Assembly constituency for a long time, however, his electoral fortunes were almost crushed in the 2020 elections when in a tight contest in Patparganj he just managed to scrape through with a wafer-thin margin.

Delhi Assembly elections are slated to be held early next year. Though the Kejriwal-led AAP has remained unchallenged in the past 10 years, the party is facing possibly its biggest challenge, this time. BJP, the main opposition party has been relentlessly attacking the AAP government over corruption and graft charges, claiming that the ruling party works with only one agenda – promoting and shielding the corrupt, with its party brass taking the lead.

