AAP will secure massive victory in Tarn Taran bypoll: Punjab CM

Tarn Taran, Oct 24 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accompanied by AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia and other party leaders, addressed a volunteer meeting on Friday to seek support for the party’s candidate for the Tarn Taran assembly by-poll slated on November 11.

The event witnessed a turnout of members and in-charges from 103 villages and 23 wards of the Tarn Taran assembly constituency.

Chief Minister Mann began his address by saying that Punjab has always been blessed by the Gurus to lead from the front.

“This land has been destined to guide others; it carries the divine gift of leadership,” he said. Mann added that while Punjab has gone through several challenges, including drug abuse, corruption, and bribery, his government has been working relentlessly to heal and reform the system, and much progress has already been achieved.

“The people had elected Kashmir Singh Sohal for five years. He was a noble soul devoted to social service and wanted to help people through politics. But destiny had other plans. Today, we are gathered here to pay homage to him,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Mann urged people to vote wisely, saying, “For the next one and a half years, you will decide Tarn Taran’s destiny.”

He warned against the propaganda and lies of Opposition parties, particularly dynastic politicians who lost their power to the common people.

“They are restless. Those who were thrown out of their luxurious chairs by the sons and daughters of common homes are desperate to reclaim them. They call this a ‘semifinal for 2027’, but this is not a game; this is a vote for truth and development.” CM Mann said Tarn Taran has seen days of pain and loss, when families lost multiple members in a single day to violence and drugs.

“Previous governments propelled our youth towards gangsterism and rebels, threatened common people with fake FIRs and cases. But for the past three and a half years, not a single false case has been registered,” he said.

The Chief Minister asked, “Has anyone heard them talk about electricity, schools, hospitals, or roads? We brought Punjab back on track after 75 years of chaos. The journey was hard, but with honesty and intent, everything becomes possible.”

