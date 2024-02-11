AAP will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, says Kejriwal

Chandigarh, Feb 11 A day after announcing that the AAP will contest all 13 seats in Punjab, party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that it will also fight and win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in the upcoming elections.

Kejriwal's announcement on Saturday to fight solo in Punjab came at a time when Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was in the state for a meeting to discuss the upcoming poll strategy and concerns about indiscipline within the party.

“The BJP is scared that if AAP works so hard, it'll be inevitable for us to win...We will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi...I am sure the people of Punjab will give us a historic mandate by giving us all 13 seats in Punjab,” he said, adding “the BJP is scared of only one party, the AAP”.

Kejriwal was addressing a public rally in Tarn Taran along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal and Mann will visit Ram Mandir on Monday. During their visit, families of both the Chief Ministers will also accompany them.

