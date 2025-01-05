AAPda govt lacks vision to drive Delhi's development: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp critique of the AAP government in Delhi, calling it an "AAPda government" that lacks vision for the city's progress.

Speaking at a mega rally in Rohini ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Prime Minister asserted that all significant developmental projects in the national capital have been undertaken by the BJP-led central government.

Amid chants of "Delhi mei bahane nahi, badlav chahiye; BJP ki sarkaar chahiye" (Delhi needs change, not excuses; it wants a BJP government), the crowd welcomed the Prime Minister enthusiastically.

PM Modi emphasised the importance of the next 25 years for India and Delhi, stating, "The coming 25 years are crucial for India's journey to becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed nation). For India to achieve this, it is vital that Delhi progresses in tandem."

He urged the people of Delhi to give the BJP a chance for a brighter future, stressing that only the BJP can bring real development to the capital.

Highlighting the BJP's governance record, PM Modi said, "In the last decade, Delhi has experienced a government that is nothing short of an 'AAPda' (disaster). Today, the people of Delhi are demanding change, saying, 'AAPda nahi sahenge; badal ke rahenge' (We won’t tolerate disaster; we will bring change)."

PM Modi praised the BJP as a party of good governance and nation-first ideology, citing its successes in states like Odisha, Maharashtra, and the Northeast, and at the Centre.

He encouraged BJP workers to connect with Delhi residents and showcase the party's commitment to development, calling this election a "golden opportunity to win the hearts of Delhi."

He reiterated his vision of making Delhi one of the world's top cities with world-class facilities.

"Last year, the Centre allocated over Rs 75,000 crore for health and development projects in Delhi. We want to make Delhi a capital that reflects India's heritage and pride," he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that Delhi's metro expansion, including the Namo Bharat Train, Delhi Metro Phase-IV's Janakpuri-Krishna Park stretch, and the Rithala-Kundli corridor, are all Centre-driven initiatives. He highlighted the PM Awas Yojana, mentioning the Swabhimaan Apartment in Ashok Nagar as a "Modi ki guarantee" for affordable housing.

PM Modi also listed achievements like Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, Kartavya Path, and the National War Memorial, which have become symbols of pride for Delhi, attributing their creation to the Centre's efforts.

He slammed the AAP government for wasting a decade, accusing it of mismanagement in areas like sanitation, public transportation, and law and order.

"Delhi suffers whenever these people are in power," he remarked, citing issues in unclean colonies and unsafe conditions.

Touching on the recent controversy over the Delhi Chief Minister's residence, referred to as "Sheesh Mahal" by the BJP, PM Modi accused the AAP of prioritising luxuries over public welfare.

"When people were struggling during the COVID-19 crisis, they were busy building their 'Sheesh Mahal.' This shows their disregard for Delhi's citizens," he said.

The Prime Minister also accused the AAP of not implementing central welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat for political reasons, depriving Delhi residents of crucial benefits.

"Intention, decision, loyalty and policy are very important in the politics. However, there is a big question on their intention and loyalty," PM Modi said, adding that top AAP leaders are today accused of several scams.

The rally was attended by senior BJP leaders, including Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and Ramesh Bidhuri.

Outside the venue, replicas of the Delhi Chief Minister's residence, labelled "Sheesh Mahal," were displayed, highlighting the BJP's criticism of the AAP government.

