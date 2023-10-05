AAP's Atishi dares BJP to prove corruption charges against Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Oct 5 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday slammed the Centre over the arrest of party MP Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor scam case and dared BJP to prove corruption charges against him.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Delhi government minister and AAP leader Atishi said since the last 15 months, the ED and CBI have deployed more than 500 officers to investigate the case.

She said that these officers have carried out searches at thousands of locations, but found no evidence of any corruption.

"They have not been able to produce any evidence in the court. They raided Manish Sisodia's office and residence and found nothing. But the BJP needs no evidence. Without any proof of corruption, Sisodia was arrested. Now the story is being repeated with Sanjay Singh," the AAP leader alleged.

Training her guns at the BJP, Atishi said, "I want to challenge the BJP that even if a single rupee of corruption is found from Sanjay Singh's residence, then the proof should be presented before the country."

"I invite the BJP to send ED, CBI to raid Singh's paternal house and his bank locker. I can challenge that not even a single paisa of corruption would be found," she added.

Her remarks came a day after Singh was arrested by the ED in Delhi Excise scam case. This is the second big arrest after former Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia in the case.

