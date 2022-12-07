AAP's Bobi wins from Sultanpuri, MCD to get first transgender councillor

Bobi, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) transgender candidate wrote history after she won from the Sultanpuri-A ward on Wednesday in the MCD polls.

After the big win, Bobi said that she aspired to work for development in her area. She thanked all the people who helped her in the momentous victory.

"I want to dedicate my victory to the people who worked so hard for me. I would like to thank everyone. Now I just have to work for development in my area," said Bobi.

In 2017, Bobby contested the MCD elections as an independent candidate but didn't win. She has been associated with the AAP since Anna Hazare's movement.

Earlier on October 12, 2022, Bobi had filed a nomination, speaking toBobi said, "I am grateful to Arvind Kejriwal for making me a candidate for the Aam Aadmi Party. Till now I was engaged in social service work at my level, now after winning I will work as a representative of my community."

"I have been engaged in social service work since the time of Anna's movement. So far, I have got 150 girls married, especially since I help all the disabled and helpless people who come. My aim is to win the election so that I can serve such people," she had added.

She also aspires to help the people of the transgender community. She added, "I will also raise issues related to transgender people and help them. Most of the poor people live in my area, I will work for them. Today people are in favor of the Aam Aadmi Party, in Delhi BJP has given nothing except three garbage mountains in 15 years."

On being asked, whether she encountered any difficulty in the election campaign due to being transgender, Bobi had said, "there was no difficulty in the campaign for me, people support us."

The Aam Aadmi Party crossed the halfway mark gaining a majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections on Wednesday, thus uprooting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 15-year-long rule in the city's civic body.

According to the latest data shared by the Election Commission, the AAP won 126 wards out of 250 so far. The BJP, which has been ruling the civic body since 2007, managed to win 97 seats with the party leading on six seats till 2 pm, thus facing a defeat in the MCD polls after 15 years.

Way earlier than the final results were declared, celebrations started at the Aam Aadmi Party office in the national capital after the trends showed that the party is set to take over the MCD from the BJP.

The party workers gathered in front of the office and rejoiced, danced and chanted slogans praising party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

In a fiercely fought battle, the BJP began the day by leading in the initial trends for nearly one and a half hour initially, however, the trends started shifting as the AAP gained the lead and maintained thereafter until the final results were declared.

Both the parties held on to hope as the counting began at 8 am, with the BJP claiming to win the elections for the fourth time, while the AAP exuded confidence in winning the elections.

The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 with about 50 percent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray. However, the low voter turnout did not prove to be an indicator of pro-incumbency.

Congress, which is mostly focussing on the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, was not predicted (in the exit polls) to be a prominent challenger in the recently conducted polling.However, the high-stakes civic polls are largely seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.

Delhi had witnessed highly charged campaigning by AAP and BJP which made top leaders, including Union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and MPs hit the streets for door-to-door campaigning and meetings to garner public support.

This was the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations - NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in Delhi from 2012-2022 that later reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22.

