AAP's Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti Hosts 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' Cyclothon in Delhi (Watch Video)

Aam Adami party leader and Delhi Cm Arvind Kejriwal got bail on Friday. The Supreme Court of India pronounce its verdict on interim bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case connected to the excise policy scam. To show solidarity with Delhi Cm AAP's Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti Hosted a Cyclothon in Delhi on Sunday Morning.

Watch Video: -



#WATCH | On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'Amit Shah will be the PM, if BJP wins' remark, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says "I want to say this to Arvind Kejriwal and company and INDI alliance that nothing as such is mentioned in BJP's constitution. PM Modi is only going to… https://t.co/eJgCHox2Q7pic.twitter.com/bKJQ4OtMhe — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2024

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader until June 1st. Kejriwal's plea challenges his arrest in the Delhi liquor policy case and requests interim bail to allow his participation in campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections