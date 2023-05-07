AAP's dull roadshow in Jalandhar is proof that they didn't do any work: Anurag Thakur in Punjab

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], May 7 : Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday said that Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) dull roadshow in Jalandhar is proof that the party-led government has not done any work in the state.

Minister Anurag Thakur said that the people of Punjab want peace to prevail in the state and development to flourish.

Speaking amidst his roadshow ahead of the Parliament by-poll in Jalandhar, Thakur said, "This is the support for PM Narendra Modi. The people of Punjab want that peace prevails here & development flourishes. All the secrets of AAP are out now, such a dull road show by AAP in Jalandhar shows they didn't do any work in Punjab. People are now giving a response to AAP", he said.

Thakur held a roadshow in Punjab's Jalandhar ahead of the Parliamentary by-poll in the constituency.

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat has been vacant since January this year following the demise of Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary who collapsed while walking alongside Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 14. He passed away due to a cardiac arrest. The bypolls in the seat were necessitated after Chaudhary's death.

The Parliament by-poll in Jalandhar is scheduled to be held on May 10 the results of which will be declared on May 13, coinciding with those of Assembly elections in Karnataka.

