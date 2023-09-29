AASU sweeps Gauhati University students' polls; ABVP bags 1 post

Guwahati, Sep 29 The All Assam Students Union (AASU) swept the students' body election in Gauhati University. After the results of the polls were announced on Friday, AASU claimed 8 of the 14 Post Graduate Students Union (PGSU) positions, including the president.

Jintu Das, an AASU candidate, won the polls and will become the PGSU's new president. The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and Asom Chatra Parishad (ACP), together with other competing student organizations, filled the vacant slots.

ACP and NSUI each won two slots, while ABVP only succeeded in securing one. Himanjit Deka, a candidate for the NSUI, won the post of general secretary, and Arif Hussain Mir, a candidate for the ACP, won the position of vice president.

On the other hand, Niharika Devi, an ABVP candidate, was successful in winning the assistant general secretary post.

Suraj Phukan of ACP and Winnie Deka of AASU won the positions of Boys Common Room Secretary and Girls Common Room Secretary, respectively.

While Himakshi Rabha and Pallab Pratim Hazarika, both candidates for the AASU, won the seats of Major Games and Minor Games, respectively, Rishab Narzary of NSUI won the post of Sports Secretary.

Additionally, Barsha Borgohain of AASU won the position of Debate and Symposium Secretary, and Lakhyajit Saikia of the same group won the position of Cultural Secretary.

In addition, Rishab Jyoti Kathar of NSUI won the position of Music Secretary, while Debangana Chakraborty and Nabakanta Baruah of AASU won the positions of Social Service and Literature Secretaries, respectively.

