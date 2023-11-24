AAYAM: Shaping Futures Since 2013

In the heart of Indore, a remarkable educational institution has been quietly transforming the lives of aspiring students since its inception in 2013. Founded by Dr. Mayur Patidar (MBBS) and Er. Mayank Patidar, AAYAM has emerged as a beacon of hope for countless young minds in their pursuit of affordable quality education.Initially, AAYAM was a modest endeavor with a singular focus on preparing students for pre-medical examinations. It had just four students who were ready to embark on their journey to medical excellence. However, what set AAYAM apart from the start was its unwavering commitment to making education accessible to all, regardless of their financial background.

Over the years, AAYAM's mission expanded, and it began catering to the needs of NEET and JEE aspirants, spanning from 11th-grade students to those taking a drop year. Today, AAYAM is a formidable force in the field of education, guiding and nurturing the dreams of around 3000 students in Indore. What truly sets AAYAM apart is its impressive track record. It proudly holds the distinction of being the only institute in central India consistently producing the highest number of selections with top ranks. AAYAM has been a game-changer, not just in terms of numbers but in nurturing talent and potential.

A shining example of AAYAM's success can be seen in Dev Singhai, the topper of NEET 2023. With an astounding score of 700 out of 720, Dev secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 288, and he clinched the 3rd rank in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Dev's achievement is a testament to AAYAM's dedication to nurturing excellence.

Not to be outdone, in JEE Advanced 2023, AAYAM's star pupil Tushar Gupta secured an impressive AIR of 240. This demonstrates that AAYAM's commitment to providing quality education extends beyond the realm of medicine and encompasses the competitive field of engineering as well.

As of 2023, AAYAM has successfully produced over 1000 doctors and 100+ IITians, a testament to its relentless pursuit of excellence and the unwavering faith of its students.

Looking ahead to the next decade, AAYAM has set ambitious goals. By 2030, AAYAM aspires to see 50% of MBBS and IIT seats occupied by AAYAMISTS. This vision encapsulates the institution's commitment to transforming the educational landscape of India and making a substantial contribution to the nation's pool of medical professionals and engineers.

In conclusion, AAYAM, established in 2013 by Dr. Mayur Patidar and Er. Mayank Patidar, has evolved from a modest beginning to become a powerhouse of education in Indore. Its dedication to providing affordable education to all, coupled with its bilingual approach, has made it a trailblazer in the field of education. AAYAM's exceptional track record in producing top-ranking students in both NEET and JEE is a testament to its commitment to excellence,sooner AAYAM is coming with its online division across India to facilitate affordable education for absolute bliss of students.

https://aayamcareerinstitute.com