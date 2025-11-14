Abandoned car triggers stir in Hyderabad's Kacheguda

Hyderabad, Nov 14 An abandoned car near a railway under bridge in Hyderabad triggered a stir, prompting police to call bomb disposal and dog squads.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in the busy Kacheguda area.

An unidentified person left the car blocking a part the road under a railway bridge, sending panic among passersby.

Alerted by locals, police rushed to the spot and diverted traffic as a precautionary measure.

Bomb disposal and dog squads were deployed to conduct a thorough search.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Zone), B. Balaswamy, said that no explosives or suspicious objects were found in the car.

The car was found registered in the name of one Balaji, resident of Kacheguda.

Preliminary investigation revealed that one Sameer had taken the car from him and left the vehicle in an inebriated condition.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police said that efforts were on to trace Sameer.

He said a case would be booked against Sameer.

The incident triggered a panic in the wake of November 10 explosion in a car near Red Fort in New Delhi that killed 13 people.

Another car, suspected to be linked to Dr. Uman Nabi, the prime suspect behind the Red Fort explosion, was seized in Khandawali village of Haryana on Wednesday.

Another suspicious vehicle linked to a terror suspect was found in Al-Falah University in Haryana on Thursday.

The vehicle's recovery prompted the deployment of the bomb squad to inspect it for possible explosives.

Following the Delhi blast, an alert was sounded in Hyderabad and its surroundings.

Police in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates have been conducting vehicle search at various places.

Security has been tightened at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and all the railway and bus stations.

Meanwhile, Railway Protection Force personnel undertook extensive checking at Secunderabad Railway Station.

Bomb disposal and dog squads searched the premises.

The security personnel were thoroughly checking luggage and frisking passengers and visitors.

