Abbas Ansari's Assembly membership restored, UP Secretariat issues order

Lucknow, Sep 8 The Assembly membership of Abbas Ansari, the elder son of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and MLA from the Mau district of Uttar Pradesh, has been restored.

After the Allahabad High Court stayed his jail sentence, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat, on Monday, issued an order restoring Samajwadi Party leader Abbas Ansari's membership.

After this decision, there will be no need for a by-election on the Mau Sadar Assembly seat.

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat clarified in its order that in accordance with the instructions of the High Court, the membership of Abbas Ansari is restored with immediate effect.

Principal Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, Pradeep Kumar Dubey, issued an order for restoration of membership of Abbas Ansari in compliance with the order of the Allahabad High Court.

On May 31, the local MP-MLA court sentenced Samajwadi Party MLA from Mau, Abbas Ansari, to two years' imprisonment in a criminal case.

On the basis of this conviction, his membership of the Legislative Assembly was terminated.

However, the Allahabad High Court stayed his conviction and ruled in his favour, after which the Legislative Assembly Secretariat took prompt action and restored his membership.

Abbas Ansari was accused of giving hate speech during the 2022 Assembly elections.

In this case, the MP-MLA court sentenced him to two years' imprisonment, due to which his Assembly membership was cancelled.

This is being considered a big relief for Abbas Ansari, because the cancellation of his Assembly membership had increased the possibility of a by-election in the area.

The Ansari family is considered to have a stronghold on the Mau Sadar Assembly seat.

Abbas Ansari's father Mukhtar Ansari has had an influence in this area for a long time and Abbas also won this seat in the 2022 Assembly elections.

He had allegedly made provocative remarks at a public meeting, warning government officials that he would "settle scores and teach them a lesson" once the Samajwadi Party comes to power.

"I have told the Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, that after the formation of the government, there will be no transfers or postings for six months. Everyone will remain where they are. First, there will be 'Hisab-Kitab', only then will transfers take place," he had said.

The statement was deemed threatening and inflammatory, prompting the Election Commission to impose a ban on his campaigning at the time. His speech went viral on social media.

Following this, a case was registered against him at Kotwali Nagar police station in 2022. During the trial, six witnesses deposed before the court.

