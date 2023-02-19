"Abbas Ansari's life under threat": Younger brother Umar Ansari writes to UP Home Secretary

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA Abbas Ansari's younger brother Umar Ansari has written a letter to UP Home Secretary Sanjay Kumar claiming that the life of his brother is in danger in Kasganj Jail, where he is currently lodged.

In his letter, Umar alleged that his brother's life is in danger from Dhruv Singh alias Kuntu Singh, who is also lodged in Kasganj jail.

He alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to get Abbas Ansari killed with the help of Kuntu Singh inside the Kasganj Jail.

Umar, in his letter, requested the Home Secretary to transfer his brother from Kasganj jail to any other prison.

Kuntu Singh was said to be the mastermind in Lucknow's famous Ajit Singh murder case. Apart from that, his name also figured in the murder of former BSP MLA Sarvesh alias Sipu Singh in 2013, said sources.

Kantu is currently logged in Kasganj jail, while Abbas Ansari was sent to the same prison three days back.

Abbas Ansari has been lodged in jail since November last year after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in connection with a money-laundering case.

He had been lodged in Chitrakoot jail for the last three months and was transferred to Kasganj jail days after the arrest of his wife.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor