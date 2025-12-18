Abhishek Banerjee asserts position within Trinamool before high-stakes 2026 Assembly polls

New Delhi, Dec 18 The Trinamool Congress "general", Abhishek Banerjee, is moving ahead with "reforms" within the organisation -- from block-level to the Parliament.

Last month, he began parleys -- in person and virtual -- to rejuvenate the party, especially in its comparatively weaker footings to the north of West Bengal. This week, he used the iron fist, occasionally wearing or taking off a velvet cover, in an attempt at instilling discipline among a fractured group of MPs.

His intent was clear before last year's Lok Sabha election. Abhishek wanted a youthful team in the arena with a lean and mean approach. However, in certain cases, his aunt and party supremo Mamata Banerjee reportedly intervened.

With Assembly elections to be held next year, he appears to be rolling up his sleeves to be more assertive.

Abhishek's strategy stems from the fact that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has evolved from just two seats to the principal Opposition party in the state.

Despite facing some setbacks lately, the BJP has managed strong footholds in some northern and western parts of the state.

Despite Trinamool’s emphatic victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where it won 29 of the state's 42 seats -- seven more than its 2019 tally -- the BJP led at several urban segments.

Soon after the Lok Sabha results, Abhishek had suggested that the organisation will take action "within three months" against slackers and underperformers, said a party functionary.

Later that year, Abhishek suggested an organisational rejig in a report submitted to the party chairperson, Mamata. The aunt, who had once admitted in public that she was getting more involved in governance as the Chief Minister and not getting enough time for the party, appears to have given her nod Abhishek's formal rise began in June 2021, when Mamata appointed him as the party's National General Secretary -- endorsing him the second-most important position in the hierarchy.

This year, he was elevated as the Trinamool leader in Lok Sabha. In his first months as General Secretary, Abhishek initiated a more corporate-style approach to party functioning -- introducing data-driven campaign strategies, digital outreach, and structured feedback systems from grassroots workers.

This marked a departure from Trinamool's earlier, more personality-driven style of politics.

His growing authority within the party is not just a matter of family ties; it is the result of calculated political moves, strategic organisational restructuring, and his increasing role in shaping the party's electoral and policy direction.

While Mamata -- being an aggressive and disruptor politician herself -- may not be entirely averse to some of his ideas but critics claim that while one set of loyalists belong to Camac Street (presumed Abhishek’s headquarters), another owe their allegiance to Harish Chatterjee Street (Mamata’s residence).

Things once came to such a head that Mamata had to dissolve the office-bearers' committee and form a 20-member working committee to oversee the affairs amid a growing rift. However, Abhishek returned soon, this time with more steam.

Party insiders suggest that Mamata has lately allowed Abhishek to take the lead in organisational matters. Unlike his aunt, who lets sentimental attachments and emotions to occasionally take over, Abhishek prefers to follow strategies and political calculations.

Though largely seen as Mamata’s heir apparent, Abhishek has kept himself off issues directly related to the state cabinet or governance, at least publicly.

