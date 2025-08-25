Abhishek Banerjee in Calcutta HC, files counter affidavit to plea challenging his 2024 LS win

Kolkata, Aug 25 Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday filed a counter affidavit at the Calcutta High Court against an election petition in connection with his massive electoral victory from Diamond Harbour constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Banerjee appeared in the Calcutta High Court to sign some documents before submitting a counter affidavit.

He entered the high court at around 11 a.m. and remained there for about 15 minutes.

Several lawyers, who represent Trinamool Congress in the court, came forward and greeted him. They also took photographs with him before he left the court.

It may be noted that BJP candidate Abhijit Das (Bobby) last year filed an election petition against Abhishek Banerjee regarding the Lok Sabha polls and results of the Diamond Harbour constituency, alleging extensive electoral malpractices during the election process, and contesting the legitimacy of the results.

Banerjee secured his third consecutive win from Diamond Harbour with an impressive margin of 7,10,930 votes. He broke West Bengal’s record for the highest margin of victory with this massive electoral win.

In April this year, after a seven-month delay, the high court heard the case and issued directions for preserving all election-related materials, including data, CCTV footage, and digital records from the constituency. The Election Commission and the district electoral officer were instructed to maintain these materials.

On August 19, the Calcutta High Court warned Abhishek Banerjee that it may pass an ex parte order against him if he fails to respond to the election petition. His lawyers again asked for more time.

However, the court set August 28 as the final deadline for Banerjee’s response, cautioning that failure to comply would lead to an ex parte order.

As a result, Abhishek Banerjee on Monday went to court and submitted the counter affidavit. The court will hear the matter next on September 4.

