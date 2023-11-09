Abhishek Banerjee reaches ED office to face questioning in Bengal school job case

Kolkata, Nov 9 Trinamool Congress' national general secretary and party's Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee has arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata to face questioning in the Bengal school job case.

Banerjee was supposed to arrive at the central agency office at 11 a.m. He started from his residence at Kalighat in South Kolkata at around 10.30 a.m. and reached the central office at Salt Lake five minutes in advance before the scheduled time.

After his vehicle went inside the central government office (CGO) complex at Salt Lake, Banerjee walked down and went straight to the ED officelocated on the seventh floor of a building within the CGO complex

The entire area of 100 meter radius has been cordoned off by the cops of the Bidhannagar City Police.Sources said that his questioning and recording of his statements will start after completing the formalities like filling up the forms. Banerjee will either have to deposit his mobile phone to any ED official or leave it with any of his associates before the interrogation begins.

Recently, Banerjee had submitted the documents related to his property and assets to the central agency office as directed by the Calcutta High Court. Sources said that on Thursday he might be questioned on the documents submitted by him.

This is the fifth time since May this year that Banerjee has been summoned for questioning by the ED as well as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a parallel probe in the case.

The last time he faced marathon questioning by the ED was on September 13, the day he was supposed to be present at the meeting of the coordination committee of the INDIA bloc.

He was also questioned by the CBI in the school job case on May 20. Banerjee had described the outcome of the CBI interrogation as “big zero”.

