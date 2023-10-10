Abhishek Banerjee thanks Bengal Governor for taking up unpaid dues issue with Centre

Kolkata, Oct 10 Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Tuesday, publicly thanked West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose for taking up with the Union government the issue of non-release of central dues to the state government under different centrally-sponsored projects like MGNREGA.

On Monday, the Governor, who is currently in New Delhi, had sent an email communiqué to Banerjee informing the latter about the matter being taken up with the Union government.

Uploading that communiqué from the Governor on his X (formerly Twitter) wall, Banerjee expressed gratitude for the gesture on part of the constitutional head of the state. "My heartfelt gratitude to the @BengalGovernor C V Ananda Bose, for promptly addressing the pressing issue concerning the welfare of the people of Bengal. Specifically, his swift intervention for the rightful entitlements of over 21 lakh+ individuals of WB deprived under #MGNREGA," his X message read.

A delegation of Trinamool Congress, led by Banerjee, on Monday met the Governor at Raj Bhavan in central Kolkata, where the delegation members requested the Governor to take up the matter of unpaid central dues to the West Bengal government with the Union ministry concerned.

The Governor, who left for New Delhi immediately after that meeting, assured the delegation of doing whatever was needed in the matter.

Following this, Abhishek Banerjee announced the withdrawal of the sit-in demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan that started last Thursday.

However, he cautioned that the fresh agitation would begin after October 31, if the central dues under these heads are not actually paid by then.

