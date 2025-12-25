Abhishek Banerjee to hold meetings with party leaders on Bengal Assembly polls

Kolkata, Dec 25 Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the party’s Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, will hold two virtual meetings with the party leaders and workers at different levels in the next three days on two different issues.

The first meeting will be on December 26, a day before the hearing session on claims and objections on the draft voters’ list in West Bengal starts on December 27.

Party insiders said that the Friday meeting will be attended by around 5,000 party leaders from different levels, as well as the party’s booth-level agents (BLAs). Banerjee will define the specific roles each BLA will play during the hearing sessions on claims and objections starting Saturday.

He is also expected to chalk out guidelines for the district leaders who will be given the task of supervising the functioning of the BLAs during the hearing sessions.

In the second meeting on December 28, the party’s General Secretary is expected to give important instructions on how to start a full-fledged campaign exercise from the beginning of next year for the crucial assembly elections scheduled to be held by the middle of 2026.

Party insiders said Banerjee is expected to set guidelines on how to reach out to the people, highlighting the successes of the different development projects of the state government and how common people have benefited from these welfare schemes.

“At the same time, he is also expected to warn a section of the party workers and leaders who are reportedly getting engaged in infighting, posing embarrassment for the party leadership,” said a senior party leader and the state Cabinet Minister.

Both meetings will be conducted in a virtual mode. All the elected party MPs and legislators, heads of the municipal corporations, municipalities, and zilla parishad heads have been asked to be present at both the meetings.

Banerjee has said he will himself start campaign programmes throughout West Bengal from January, during which he will address different public rallies and participate in roadshows across the districts.

