Abhishek Banerjee urges people to completely uproot BJP from Cooch Behar district

Kolkata, Jan 13 Trinamool Congress all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday appealed to the people of Cooch Behar to completely uproot the BJP from the district and ensure TMC wins all nine Assembly seats there.

Addressing a public meeting as part of his 'Abar Jitbe Bangla' (Bengal will win again) campaign, Banerjee took a dig at former Cooch Behar BJP MP Nisith Pramanik.

"It shouldn't be 6-3 out of the 9 Assembly seats, but 9-0 in favour of the Trinamool Congress. All the garbage must be uprooted. It must be cleaned up. Only then, they will learn their lesson. Those who don't know the language, who insult great personalities, must be taught a lesson through ballots," said Banerjee.

Slamming BJP leaders for insulting great personalities of Bengal, the Trinamool Congress MP said, "The country's Home Minister says Rabindranath Sanyal and calls Santiniketan the birthplace of the Nobel Laureate. Sukanta Majumdar calls Swami Vivekananda an ignorant leftist product. Under Shah's leadership, the BJP workers damaged Vidyasagar's statue. They question the lineage of Goddess Durga. Do we have to learn Hindutva from them?"

Meanwhile, Banerjee also criticised the BJP for supporting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in West Bengal.

"People have come here with the decision to uproot Suvendu and Nisith. They have come with the decision to send those who call us Bangladeshis back to Bangladesh. Those who were born and raised in Bengal, will you snatch their land and send them to Bangladesh? If you have the power, try to touch them. The soldiers of Trinamool will stop you with their blood, and they will protect every family," he said.

He also lambasted the BJP for allegedly using central agencies against his party to gain political mileage in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

"They wanted to corner the Trinamool by sending the ED, but they themselves have been cornered. Did you see? Trinamool workers at all levels must ensure that the names of everyone who received notices are on the voter list. Those who are suffering because of the unplanned SIR while standing in line to attend hearings should silently pray and say, ‘Do not give a single vote to these people.’ After demonetisation, they have made people stand in line again in the name of disenfranchisement."

