Abhishek Banerjee’s secretary approaches Calcutta HC against ED summon in school job case

Kolkata, Oct 13 Sumit Roy, secretary to Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Friday approached the Calcutta High Court against a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for interrogation on the multi-crore cash for school job case in West Bengal.

The ED has summoned Roy to its Salt Lake office in the Kolkata on October 16.

But, Roy moved the single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh against the notice.

His petition has been admitted and the hearing in the matter will also take place on October 16.

Justice Ghosh advised the ED counsel to postpone the summon schedule to 12 noon instead of 10 a.m.

On Wednesday, Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Narula Banerjee had faced a marathon eight and half hours of interrogation by the ED sleuths in connection with the case.

She was summoned in relation to her role as the erstwhile director of a corporate entity whose name surfaced in course of investigation

Last week, the ED had also summoned Abhishek Banerjee, but they did not turn up.

On Tuesday, he had also submitted hard copies of documents related to his assets and property to the central agency sleuths.

