Abhyudaya Bank Denounces Rumours, Reiterates Financial Stability and Commitment to Customers

Abhyudaya Bank has issued a statement today strongly refuting recent rumors and misinformation targeting its operations. The Bank assures its customers and the public that there is absolutely no basis for any concerns regarding its financial stability or functioning.

Addressing Concerns:

No RBI restrictions: The Bank clarifies that no business restrictions have been imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and it continues to operate normally.

Customer trust: Abhyudaya Bank expresses its gratitude to its loyal customers for their unwavering faith and reiterates its commitment to providing the best possible banking experience.

Combating Misinformation:

Taking action: The Bank asserts its firm resolve to take legal action against those responsible for spreading false rumors and misinformation.

Protecting stakeholders: Abhyudaya Bank emphasizes its dedication to protecting the interests of its customers, stakeholders, and well-wishers

The statement concludes by urging everyone to rely on official communication channels for accurate information and avoid succumbing to rumors and speculation.

