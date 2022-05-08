About 500 doctors join BJP ahead of assembly polls in Gujarat

Bharatiya Janata Party has been ruling Gujarat for nearly three decades and on Sunday BJP received a huge boost ahead of the Assembly polls as about 500 doctors joined the party.

ABout 500 doctors joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and party state chief CR Paatil in Gandhinagar.

Assembly polls in Gujarat are slated to be held later this year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while gearing up for Gujarat Assembly polls has asked party workers to continuously work for the next six months after May 4 without a break.

After poll victory in four out of five states in the recently concluded Assembly polls, the BJP workers have been asked to prepare for next the big elections in Gujarat.

"We want our party cadre to be energised and that is one of the reasons we have decided that May 1 being a public holiday we have decided not to hold any programs from May 1 to 4. This will be the only break that the party workers will get ahead of the poll battle for Gujarat," Paatil told ANI."Be geared up to work non-stop for the next six months because we need to give our best, and that's the message conveyed to the party workers," Patil added.

The state has already gotten into an election mode with Prime Minister Narendra Modi already having blown the poll bugle in the state, making two visits in the last two months and many more to follow in the forthcoming months.

Gujarat has had a slew of visitors not only politicians from within the state and Centre but also from foreign countries, including Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson and PM of and Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth respectively.

Apart from the visits by PM Modi, there have been visits to the state by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also an elected member of Parliament from Gandhinagar.

Gujarat has been a BJP bastion with the party now seeking its sixth term.

PM Narendra Modi has been the longest-serving chief minister of Gujarat for a total of 21 years. In September last year, the BJP adopted a complete makeover strategy and Bhupendra Patel replaced Vijay Rupani as the Chief Minister along with a complete makeover of the state Cabinet.

In the last election to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, the BJP won 99 seats with 49 per cent votes and the Congress 77 seats with 41.4 per cent votes. However, in the last four-and-a-half years, more than a dozen MLAs have left Congress.

( With inputs from ANI )

