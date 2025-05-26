Absconding for years, mastermind behind inter-state illegal drug syndicate lands in police net

Jaipur, May 26 In a significant breakthrough, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Rajasthan’s Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested the mastermind behind a multi-crore illegal drug syndicate operating through fake firms in Nagaland, Assam, Gurugram, and Nepal. The accused, Sushil Karnani, had been on the run since 2021 and was arrested in Nepal on May 25, an official said on Monday.

A resident of Nokha, Bikaner, he had a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. He was presented in the NDPS court in Ajmer on Monday and has been sent to six-day police remand.

Authorities will now question him to trace other absconding members of the network.

According to SP Satvir Singh of the ANTF, a case was first registered in 2021 at Ramganj Police Station, Ajmer, after a major drug seizure.

Investigations revealed that Karnani had established fake pharmaceutical firms in Nagaland and other regions to illegally purchase narcotics. These drugs were then trafficked to Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The racket used false documents and stolen identities to register companies and procure restricted pharmaceutical drugs, primarily 'Tramadol', known for its high abuse potential.

The case gained prominence after a series of massive drug hauls in 2021.

On May 3, 2021, Vishwakarma Police, Jaipur, seized a tempo carrying Rs 5 crore worth of narcotic medicines and arrested Mohammad Tahir. On May 24, 2021, a total of 114 cartons of illegal antibiotics were seized from a warehouse in Transport Nagar, Ajmer, valued at Rs 5.5 crore.

On June 1, 2021, joint teams from Ramganj and Alwar Gate police stations recovered 110 cartons of banned medicines worth Rs 55.3 crore, containing over 3.5 million tablets, injections, and syrups. In total, drugs worth over Rs 16 crore were recovered in this case across Jaipur and Ajmer.

Special Public Prosecutor Shashi Prakash Indouria revealed that Karnani had created fake companies using the documents of unsuspecting individuals, some of whom were unaware that businesses were being run under their names.

The syndicate used these bogus firms to order prescription drugs in bulk, violating the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Many of these substances are tightly regulated due to their potential for abuse. So far, seven accused have been arrested in the case.

With Karnani now in custody, the police hope to unravel the entire network, track down remaining absconders, and dismantle the supply chain, an official said.

