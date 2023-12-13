Absconding member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 13 One more member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested for his alleged involvement in an extortion plan, the police said on Wednesday.

The arrested individual was identified as Mohan Jaiswal, a resident of Bawana.

Earlier, on December 8, after a exchange of fire, a team of Delhi Police Special Cell has apprehended two members, including a 15-year-old juvenile.

Bullets were exchanged on the road leading towards Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Delhi while they were going to execute a task of firing at a renowned five star hotel in South Delhi area on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The accused were identified as Anish (23), and a juvenile, both also residents of district Rohtak in Haryana.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that on December 11, during late-night hours arrested an operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate from Bawana area with one sophisticated pistol and eight live cartridges.

"He was on the run since December 8 following the arrest of his associates after a brief encounter in the Vasant Kunj area while they were going to open fire at a prominent 5-star hotel on the direction of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang," said the DCP.

Jaiswal, in October 2023, was beaten up by a local goon named Bijender, resulting in multiple injuries.

"To seek revenge, he approached the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate through a key member of the group lodged in Punjab jail. Thereafter, the group provided two gang members to help Mohan settle his score with Bijender, but before that, he was asked to execute a firing at a prominent 5-star hotel located in South Delhi," said the DCP.

The trio did recce of the hotel and also planned their escape route and decided to execute the task of firing at the hotel on December 8.

"As per their plan, sharpshooters went on a motorcycle with a fake number plate for firing at the hotel, whereas Mohan kept his position in his car at a decided place on the escape route with more arms and ammunition, so that after firing, the duo could flee on the motorcycle after dumping the used weapons in the car. The recovered weapons and ammunition were arranged by gang members from Haryana," the DCP added.

